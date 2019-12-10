Dolphins sign Nate Brooks, Jamal Davis, claim Adam Pankey off waivers

The Dolphins announced they signed defensive back Nate Brooks off the Patriots’ practice squad and linebacker Jamal Davis off the Titans’ practice squad.

The team also claimed tackle Adam Pankey off waivers from the Packers.

To make room, the Dolphins placed cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Ken Webster on injured reserve and waived running back Zach Zenner.

Pankey has spent time on the Packers’ practice squad and active roster this season but did not play in a game. He played in one game for the Packers in 2017 and one in 2018.

Brooks originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona this spring. He had a brief stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad but has spent the past 13 weeks on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Davis spent the past 10 weeks on the Titans’ practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent this spring, signing with Houston.

Lewis played eight games with three starts for Miami this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Oct. 15. He made 24 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.

Webster played eight games with five starts for the Dolphins this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers Sept. 1. He made 19 tackles and one pass defensed.

Zenner joined the Dolphins off waivers Dec. 3. He played one game but did not record any stats.