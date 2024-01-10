Dolphins sign Melvin Ingram to active roster, Malik Reed to practice squad

The Dolphins continued making moves involving edge defenders on Wednesday.

The team announced that Melvin Ingram has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad and that Malik Reed has signed to the team's practice squad. They signed veterans Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday to bolster a group that has lost Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Andrew Van Ginkel to season-ending injuries.

Ingram had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in three regular season appearances with the team. He had six sacks with the Dolphins last season as well.

Reed had three tackles in four games for the Raiders this year and he had 25 tackles and a sack for the Steelers in 2022. Reed opened his career with 15 sacks over three seasons in Denver.