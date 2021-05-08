  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dolphins sign son of NFL Hall of Famer, hope he's the next basketball player turned star tight end

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins are hoping they just signed the next Antonio Gates. The team made a bold move Friday, picking up former college basketball player Jibri Blount as a tight end. 

Blount spent two seasons at Cleveland State before transferring to North Carolina Central. During his final college season, Blount averaged 19.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. He was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year, and made the All-MEAC team. 

It's not unheard of for college basketball players to turn into dominant tight ends in the NFL. Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham all played basketball in college before becoming elite tight ends. Comparisons to those players are completely unfair for Blount, as all those players are worthy of the NFL Hall of Fame. 

The Dolphins are hoping Blount — who stands 6-foot-7 — can be the latest player to perform well after making that transition.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jibri Blount (@jibri_blount)

Blount's chances of making a big impact are slim. Plenty of former college basketball players have tried to play tight end in the NFL and washed out of the league. Blount is also coming in as an undrafted free-agent, and would need to show plenty of ability in camp to even make the team — or its practice squad. 

Jibri Blount is the son of Mel Blount

There's at least one reason to be optimistic about Blount sticking around. He's the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and NFL Hall of Famer Mel Blount. 

Mel Blount played 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers. He made five Pro Bowls, was named to two All-Pro teams and won four championships with the team. Blount was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He is also a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins sign Jibri Blount, son of Mel Blount

    Jibri Blount didn’t play a down of college football. But the former basketball player for North Carolina Central will try his hand at becoming an NFL tight end. Blount has signed a deal with the Dolphins. He announced the signing on social media: “Plot twist. I’m in the NFL. Thank you Miami Dolphins for the [more]

  • Miami Dolphins announce signing of TE Jibri Blount

    Miami Dolphins announce signing of TE Jibri Blount

  • Disney Employee Training Claims U.S. Was Founded on ‘Systemic Racism,’ Includes ‘White Privilege Checklist’

    The Walt Disney Corporation has launched a “diversity and inclusion program” which teaches employees that America was founded on “systemic racism” and asks employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” according to a new report. According to whistleblower documents obtained by City Journal, Disney’s new initiative is called “Reimagine Tomorrow” and includes training on so-called systemic racism, white privilege, white fragility, white saviors, microaggressions, and antiracism. The training claims that the U.S. has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” and pushes employees to “take ownership of educating yourself about structural anti-Black racism” and “not rely on your Black colleagues to educate you,” which is “emotionally taxing.” SCOOP: The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on “systemic racism,” encourages employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and separates minorities into racially-segregated “affinity groups.” I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021 White employees should “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed,” the company reportedly suggests. They must “listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues” and “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.” Disney tells employees they should focus not on equality or “equal treatment,” but on “equity” and the “equality of outcome.” Employees should “reflect” on the country’s “racist infrastructure” and “think carefully about whether or not [their] wealth” is derived from racism. The initiative includes the creation of racially segregated “affinity groups” for minority employees aimed at reaching “culturally authentic insights,” according to the report. The Latino group is called “Hola,” the Asian group is “Compass,” and the black group is “Wakanda.” The company, which has come under fire for its relationship with China over the country’s alleged human-rights violations, has sponsored a “21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge,” according to the report, and has recommended that employees complete the challenge. It begins with a lesson on “systemic racism” and teaches that participants have “all been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.” Participants are encouraged to fill out a “white privilege checklist” which includes markers like “I am white,” I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identify as the gender I was born in,” “I have never been raped,” “I don’t rely on public transportation,” and “I have never been called a terrorist.” Participants are then told to shift from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” “Competition,” “individualism,” “timeliness,” and “comprehensiveness” are “white dominant” values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture,” the training says. The company recommends that employees read 75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice, a how-to guide that tells readers to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” and “find and join a local ‘white space.’” The report comes after Disney restricted access to classic movies including Dumbo and Peter Pan on its streaming service earlier this year over concerns about racist stereotypes that appear in the films. The movies, which also include Swiss Family Robinson and The Aristocats, will be removed from Disney+ menus for children under the age of seven, while viewers older than seven will continue having access to the film, according to the New York Post. Prior to the restriction, Disney added content warnings to the movies in October, which read: “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

  • Sources: Buffalo finalizing deal to make Michigan's Maurice Linguist its next head coach

    Linguist was recently hired to be co-defensive coordinator at Michigan, but he'll now instead lead the Bulls. He is a former Buffalo assistant coach.

  • Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Vixen, Dies at 59

    Tawny Kitaen, who shot to fame in the 1980s by appearing in multiple Whitesnake videos like "Here I Go Again," "In the Still of the Night" and "Is This Love," has died at the age of 59. According to the Orange County coroner's office, she died at her home in Newport Beach, California on Friday.

  • Many Moore Shares Hilarious Breastfeeding Selfie As ‘Older’ Rebecca Pearson

    "I hope he's not going to need therapy for this later," she joked.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • 'SNL' cast members have been accused of 'getting a little too big for their britches' by an industry insider, following swipes at Elon Musk

    Tensions remain present behind the scenes, ahead of the Tesla CEO's "SNL" hosting debut, an industry source told the New York Post.

  • LaMelo Ball can’t stop grabbing his right wrist, so Hornets fan have cause to wonder

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball says his wrist is still “a little sore,” but he’s posting big numbers

  • Shots in arms, money in pockets: What a Friday night at the hottest pool in Las Vegas is like

    The USA TODAY Network explored Circa's Stadium Swim for a front-seat look at a Friday by the pool as people are coming out of isolation.

  • 30-year-old man served as 'flower girl' in his friends' wedding. He says the role 'matched his energy.'

    The New Jersey man stole the show!

  • Japanese NBA Star Rui Hachimura Reveals He Gets Racist Remarks 'Almost Every Day'

    Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese player to be a first-round pick in an NBA Draft, revealed on Tuesday that he receives racist messages online "almost every day." Online hate: The 23-year-old Washington Wizards forward made the revelation via a comment on Twitter after his younger brother, Aren Hachimura, posted an image of an offensive message he received. Aren, 21, received a direct message in Japanese that said he was “born by mistake” and that he “should die," reported Clutch Points.

  • How Warriors' playoff picture affected by Lakers' loss to Blazers

    The defending champion Lakers might have to battle in the play-in tournament after Friday's loss.

  • Tennis champ Sloane Stephens absolutely slayed this collaboration with Solid & Striped

    This is summer everything goals.

  • The driver of a cash truck who dodged armed robbers' bullets was a cool professional. But his partner was a 'rookie,' says security expert.

    The viral video showed the elite driving expertise of Leo Prinsloo, ex-police specialist, in evading an armed heist in South Africa.

  • Liz Cambage threatens boycotting Tokyo Olympics in calling out 'whitewashed' Australian photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • MVP A'ja Wilson is larger than life in Saweetie's music video before season tipoff

    A'ja Wilson's banner offseason continues.

  • Jessie James Decker 'treated' herself to breast implants. Here's why her honesty rocks.

    The country singer and mother of three has struggled with her post-body figure.

  • Jimmy Kimmel slams Caitlyn Jenner as an 'ignorant a--hole' over comments about California's homeless population inconveniencing her wealthy friend

    Kimmel criticized Jenner's interview with Fox News during a segment Thursday on his late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

  • HBCUs receive windfall from American Rescue Plan

    Thanks to a provision in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and other minority-serving institutions will receive a record $3 billion in relief funding.