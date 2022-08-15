Cornerback Mackensie Alexander grew up in Florida and he’s headed back to his home state to continue his NFL career.

Alexander’s agent David Canter announced that Alexander has signed with the Dolphins. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Alexander was a 2016 second-round pick by the Vikings and spent four seasons in Minnesota before moving on to the Bengals as a free agent. He returned to the Vikings last season and appeared in 16 games.

Over all six of his pro seasons, Alexander has recorded 201 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions in 84 career games.

The signing comes a couple of days after cornerback Trill Williams left Miami’s preseason opener with a knee injury. Williams was later diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the entire season.

Dolphins sign Mackensie Alexander originally appeared on Pro Football Talk