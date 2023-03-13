Dolphins to re-sign LB Duke Riley

The Miami Dolphins have been fairly active in the first hours of the NFL’s legal tampering window.

After agreeing to deals with quarterback Mike White and linebacker David Long, the Dolphins are bringing back one of their own, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the team has reached an agreement with linebacker Duke Riley. The contract is expected to be a two-year deal.

Riley, 28, was originally signed by the Dolphins back in 2021. He then re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason. In his two years with Miami, he’s recorded 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack.

With Jerome Baker, Long and second-year player Channing Tindall at the position, Riley will likely continue to perform in a smaller role. The group is extremely athletic, allowing for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to do some very creative things.

More!

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire