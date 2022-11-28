Dolphins sign Justin Zimmer off Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have lost defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Last week, the Miami Dolphins signed him off their practice squad.

According to Dolphins Wire, Miami had recently lost the services of defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to a season-ending injury. Zimmer will replace him on their roster.

Over the last two years, Zimmer appeared in 18 games with the Bills. He started to become a fan favorite, particularly when All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill complimented him, but then he tore his ACL in Buffalo’s Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The 30-year-old had an early-career stint with the Bills in 2016 as well before returning.

This past spring, the team had the option to tender Zimmer as the defender was a restricted free agent.

Considering his injury, it was unsurprising to see Zimmer not re-signed at the time.

He eventually did return to the Bills in early October. However, he had not been called up to the active roster at all in that time.

