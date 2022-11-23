Dolphins sign Justin Zimmer

The Dolphins filled their open spot on the 53-player roster, announcing they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Zimmer has appeared in 21 NFL games over four seasons with Atlanta (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Buffalo (2020-21). He has totaled 34 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He spent several weeks this season on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Zimmer originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2016. He played collegiately at Ferris State, where he was a teammate of fellow Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

