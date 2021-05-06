Dolphins sign Jibri Blount, son of Mel Blount

Jibri Blount didn’t play a down of college football. But the former basketball player for North Carolina Central will try his hand at becoming an NFL tight end.

Blount has signed a deal with the Dolphins.

He announced the signing on social media: “Plot twist. I’m in the NFL. Thank you Miami Dolphins for the opportunity, super excited to get to work.”

Blount is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount.

Jibri’s older brother, Akil, also got his chance with the Dolphins as a free agent after playing linebacker at Florida A&M. The youngest brother, Khalid, plays on the North Carolina Central football team.

Jibri began his basketball career at Cleveland State before transferring to NCC. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in his final season of college ball.

