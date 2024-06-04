Dolphins sign Jaylen Wright, 4 other draft picks

The Miami Dolphins announced contracts for five of their seven 2024 NFL draft picks Tuesday morning.

Running back Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, wide receiver Malik Washington, safety Patrick McMorris, and wide receiver Tahj Washington are all under contract now. Only first-round pick Chop Robinson and second-rounder Patrick Paul remain unsigned.

The Dolphins’ decision to wait until June to begin signing its 2024 draft class wasn’t surprising as the team had limited salary cap space until Saturday when Xavien Howard officially came off the team’s books. With an additional $18.5 million at its disposal, Miami likely won’t wait long to get Robinson and Paul under contract too.

All five players signed Tuesday were taken on the third day of the 2024 NFL draft. Wright was selected first of the group with a fourth-round pick that was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins’ 2024 offseason program will wrap up this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp that runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

