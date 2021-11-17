Dolphins sign Jamal Perry to active roster, signed two to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins made three moves on Wednesday to improve their roster ahead of their Week 11 battle with the New York Jets.

Miami announced they signed defensive back Jamal Perry to their active roster from their practice squad and signed linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to fill in open spots left on the practice squad.

Perry has been in the league since 2017 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 2017 and 2018 on and off the New England Patriots practice squad before signing with Miami in 2019. Over the last three years, Perry has played in 30 games, starting seven of them.

This signing could be due to Brian Flores’ announcement that Jason McCourty is done for the season. If not, it’s just more depth at a position that every team needs, and he’s familiar with the system.

Jones is an edge rusher from Mississippi State that signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent this summer but didn’t make it to the regular season. During his four years as a Bulldog, Jones totaled just seven sacks.

Luton was a sixth-round pick out of Oregon State by the Jaguars in 2020. He started three games for Jacksonville last season due to a Gardner Minshew injury where he threw for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 54.5 passer rating. The 25-year-old signed with the Seahawks in September of 2021 and bounced to and from the practice squad.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett both dealing with injuries it’s probably good to have an extra arm at practice. Luton joins Jake Dolegala as the practice squad quarterbacks in Miami.