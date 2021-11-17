The Dolphins announced Wednesday they have signed cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad.

Perry has spent the entire season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He was elevated for three games, making two special teams tackles.

Perry has appeared in 30 games with seven starts for Miami the past three seasons. He has totaled 72 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed.

He joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019.

Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2017.

The Seahawks waived Luton on Monday.

Luton spent most of this season on Seattle’s practice squad. The team twice elevated him from the practice squad to serve as the backup behind Geno Smith while Russell Wilson was out with his finger injury.

Dolphins sign Jamal Perry to active roster, Jake Luton to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk