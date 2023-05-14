Dolphins sign Isaiah Wynn

Free agent offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is heading to Miami.

Wynn is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Wynn was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018 and has been a free agent since March after playing out his rookie contract.

Although he’s a talented offensive lineman, Wynn has struggled to stay healthy. He missed his entire rookie season after tearing an Achilles tendon in the preseason, and has missed significant playing time in all but one of his five NFL seasons.

Last year Wynn played in nine games, starting seven. This year the Dolphins will hope Wynn can compete for a starting job on their offensive line. And they’ll hope he can stay healthy.

Wynn was No. 49 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

