Dolphins sign Isaiah Ford, waive Brian Cole and Tyler Gauthier

With training camp coming up in a couple of weeks, Miami has made a few Friday roster moves.

The Dolphins announced they’ve re-signed free agent receiver Isaiah Ford. Ford was a Dolphins seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent most of his first four seasons with the franchise, appearing in 19 games. While Miami traded Ford to New England in November, the Patriots waived him in December. He landed back on the Dolphins’ practice squad shortly thereafter.

He did not appear in a game for New England.

In all, Ford played 35 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps last year. He has 51 career receptions for 520 yards.

The Dolphins have also waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier. Both players spent the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad and signed futures contracts with the club following the conclusion of the season.

