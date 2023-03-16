Most of the re-signings that the Dolphins announced on Thursday were confirmations of previously reported deals, but there was one new name to add to the list.

The Dolphins announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Geron Christian.

Christian was claimed off of waivers from the Chiefs in early January and dressed for the Dolphins’ final two games without getting on the field. He appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs before being placed on waivers and has appeared in 48 games over the course of his career.

The other deals announced by the Dolphins on Thursday involved running back Jeff Wilson, linebacker Duke Riley, and running back Myles Gaskin.

Dolphins re-sign Geron Christian originally appeared on Pro Football Talk