Dolphins sign Gabe Holmes

With three tight ends on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins have picked up another player to fill in at the position.

Miami announced Gabe Holmes signed with the club on Tuesday morning.

Holmes has bounced around a lot since entering the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue. He most recently played in The Spring League in 2021 and the XFL in 2020. Prior to that, he also had stints with the Colts, Cardinals, Ravens, Seahawks, and Raiders.

His only regular-season playing time has come with Arizona. He appeared in 10 games for the team over the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He made no catches but played a total of 93 offensive snaps and 81 special teams snaps.

Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, and Adam Shaheen all landed on the COVID-19 list after co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey tested positive for the virus over the weekend. It is not known for certain whether the players were high-risk close contacts or tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dolphins also signed Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson to help fill the void.

