Dolphins sign former Titans DL Da’Shawn Hand

A former member of the Tennessee Titans’ defense appears to have found a new home after it was announced that defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand signed with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran defensive lineman joined the Titans toward the end of 2021, playing in just one game for the team that season while recording six defensive snaps in his lone outing.

The Alabama product ultimately returned to Tennessee in 2022, making the Titans’ initial 53-man roster following a strong offseason, but unfortunately for him, Hand tore his quad in the first game of the year and missed the rest of the season.

Roster Moves | We have signed DT Da’Shawn Hand and waived DT Anthony Montalvo. pic.twitter.com/4mS8O3Vwhf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 6, 2023

In total, Hand tallied a combined eight defensive snaps during his injury-riddled Titans tenure. He now joins the Dolphins in hopes of revitalizing his once-promising career.

Since the start of 2018, Hand has played in a total of 31 games, totaling 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

