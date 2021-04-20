Dolphins sign former Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker

The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to a one-year deal last offseason in hopes that he’d compete for a starting guard spot and could also play tackle if needed. After having his contract expire at the end of the 2020 season, it didn’t seem like there was much interest in Fluker on the open market. However, according to his agent, Fluker has found a new home.

Excited for my guy @DJTheWarrior76 signing with the @MiamiDolphins per his agent @DerykGilmore. Great guy who will help the offensive line! — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) April 20, 2021

Fluker started in eight games for the Ravens in 2020, filling in at right tackle when Orlando Brown Jr. had to move over to the left side after injuries to Ronnie Stanley. It was an up and down season for Fluker, as he had some bright moments, but also struggled at times. He had some nice moments as a mauler in the run game, but sometimes couldn’t put it together in pass protection against speed rushers.

In signing with the Dolphins, Fluker reunites with former Ravens center Matt Skura, who also signed with Miami. The two will be tasked with protecting young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering his second season in the NFL.

Baltimore will see Fluker and Skura in 2021, as the team is scheduled to play the Dolphins in Miami. The timing of the game has not been released yet.