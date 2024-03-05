Dolphins sign former Ravens DL Isaiah Mack

The start of the new league year and the opening of the NFL’s free agency period is still about a week away, but the Miami Dolphins are already adding players at positions of need.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they’ve signed defensive lineman Isaiah Mack.

Mack, 27, was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 following a collegiate career at Chattanooga.

The 2018 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year made the Titans roster out of camp as a rookie but was waived midway through his second season.

He spent the rest of the 2020 season with the New England Patriots before joining the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Mack stuck around with the Ravens through December 2022. Since then, he’s spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

In his career, Mack has recorded 17 tackles (three for a loss), four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 25 games played.

Obviously, he has a connection with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was his position coach in 2021 and 2022 in Baltimore.

Now, Mack has the opportunity to compete with Brandon Pili for depth snaps in the interior.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire