Dolphins sign former Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

Despite using one of their four 2023 draft selections on an offensive tackle, the Miami Dolphins still had a previous obvious need for talent at the positon at the end of the three-day selection meeting.

On Saturday, the Dolphins addressed the issue by signing former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Ian Rapoport.

Wynn entered the league as a first-round pick in 2018 after an impressive collegiate career at Georgia. He spent his first three seasons as New England’s starting left tackle before being moved to the right side in 2022.

Health has been an issue for the former Bulldog in his five-year career, as he’s only started in 40 of the potential 82 games he could’ve been on the field for.

In Miami, he should be able to compete with Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle spot, and if he doesn’t win, he can still provide solid depth at the position.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire