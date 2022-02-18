Dolphins sign former Packers, Chiefs FB John Lovett

Mike Masala
·1 min read
With the hiring of new head coach Mike McDaniel, everyone knew the team’s offensive scheme would change, and the biggest change that would be coming was the likely addition of a fullback.

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins added one, as they signed former Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs fullback John Lovett, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lovett was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing at Princeton and earning the award for the top offensive player in the Ivy League twice. He missed all of his rookie season due to being placed on injured reserve before the season began and was waived prior to the start of 2020 training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett, and he bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster before suffering a torn ACL in November. He recorded three receptions for six yards in eight games played in 2020. Lovett was waived in March of 2021 due to a failed physical and didn’t sign with another team.

McDaniel’s offense relies heavily on the usage of fullbacks, so it was only a matter of time before they added one. In San Francisco, the 49ers used Kyle Juszczyk in many ways, as he proved to be a great blocker and reliable in the receiving game.

That may be asking a lot of Lovett, but they will likely bring in multiple guys to compete for the job in training camp.

