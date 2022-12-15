Dolphins sign former Packers CB to their practice squad

While the Miami Dolphins lost practice squad cornerback Kalon Barnes to the Minnesota Vikings, they had an open spot and were able to fill it on Wednesday, signing cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad.

Hollman, 28, was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2019 after a collegiate career at Toledo. He spent two seasons with the Packers, playing in 18 games and recording 10 tackles and three passes defensed.

Heading into this third year, Hollman was traded to the Houston Texans. He hasn’t seen any regular season action since 2020, but he’s spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons since then.

With Miami suffering a number of injuries at the position this season, there’s a chance that they could call on Hollman to provide some depth at some point.

