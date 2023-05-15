Dolphins sign former Jets OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Miami Dolphins have an opening at their right tackle spot, despite general manager Chris Grier saying that he expects Austin Jackson to be the starter for the 2023 season.

For the second time in two days, the Dolphins signed a new offensive tackle, this time agreeing to a deal with Cedric Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi, 31, was originally a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 draft. After starting just 25 games throughout his rookie contract, he spent 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks, 2021 with the Seahawks and Ravens and 2022 with the New York Jets.

His time with the Jets last year should be helpful, as he’ll be playing in a similar offensive system in Miami.

Through training camp and the preseason, Ogbuehi will have the opportunity to compete with Austin Jackson and Isaiah Wynn for the responsibility of protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire