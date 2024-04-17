Dolphins sign former Giants special teamer Cam Brown

Former New York Giants special teamer Cam Brown is the newest member of the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown, 26, was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and saw limited snaps at linebacker early in his career before settling into a full-time role on special teams. Last season, he appeared on 367 special teams snaps and zero defensive snaps with the Giants.

In four seasons with the Giants, Brown recorded 35 tackles and two forced fumbles, including one in Week 12 of the 2023 season:

With new kickoff rules set to debut in the 2024 season, the Dolphins have added a couple players who could help on special teams, including former Bills defensive back Siran Neal. Miami also brought back Elijah Campbell and Braxton Berrios.

The Dolphins allowed 12.2 yards per punt return in 2023, fifth most in the NFL, and 30.5 yards per kick return, the most in the NFL. Miami allowed a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Denver Broncos and a 96-yard punt return touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire