Dolphins sign former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham to practice squad

The Dolphins have had a litany of injuries at the wide receiver position. Will Fuller was placed on injured reserve following their Week 4 matchup, and DeVante Parker missed last week with a hamstring injury that limited him throughout the week of practice.

Miami also traded away Jakeem Grant to Chicago heading into Week 5 for a future draft pick, so quality depth is an obvious need for the team.

To address this clear issue, the Dolphins have reportedly upgraded their practice squad wide receivers. Miami has signed former Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham to the practice squad and released Brandon Powell to make room.

Fulgham, who was a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2019, spent all of the 2020 season as well as the beginning of this year with the Eagles in various capacities. In 2020, he recorded 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, as he became one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets.

For Powell, if he wasn’t getting called up in Week 5 with all of the problems at the position, it’s not likely he would’ve been elevated this season.

It will obviously take some time for Fulgham to get adjusted to a new offense, but he can definitely be a depth piece down the line.