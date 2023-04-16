Dolphins to sign former Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson

The Miami Dolphins are building their roster for the 2023 campaign, as they prepare for the NFL draft in just under two weeks.

However, just because the draft is close doesn’t mean they can’t still sign free agents. In fact, Miami went out and did exactly that on Saturday night, as they agreed to terms with wide receiver Chosen Anderson, according to the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Anderson, who went by Robbie prior to this year, was originally signed by the New York Jets back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. After the completion of his rookie deal, he signed with the Carolina Panthers, even getting an extension after his first season with the team. Before he reached the end of that contract, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2022 season.

In his seven years in the NFL, Anderson has recorded 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns. His best season came in 2020 with the Panthers when he brought in 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three scores.

It’s unclear what Miami’s plans are at wide receiver at the moment, considering they have a lot of talent. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are guaranteed the top two spots, but beyond that, anything could happen with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders.

More!

Dolphins work out NIU wideout ahead of draft Ranking the Dolphins' offseason additions, from least to most significant Dolphins OL Robert Jones hires Drew Rosenhaus as new agent

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire