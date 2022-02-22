Dolphins sign former Cardinals, Ravens QB Chris Streveler

The Miami Dolphins have continued to add to their roster, as the team announced on Tuesday that they have signed quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler, 27, spent 2020 and the first half of the 2021 season with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Baltimore Ravens practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Prior to coming to the NFL, Streveler spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, helping them win a Grey Cup in 2019. In 35 games in the CFL, he completed 64.7% of his attempts for 2,698 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding another 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.

Streveler and Tua Tagovailoa are the only quarterbacks expected to be on Miami’s roster as free agency opens with backup Jacoby Brissett to hit the market.

