Breaking News:

Ex-Angels employee found guilty of distributing drugs that led to pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death

Dolphins sign former 49ers WR River Cracraft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • River Cracraft
    River Cracraft
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike McDaniel
    American football player and coach

The Miami Dolphins have made their first signing since the team hired Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

The team announced Thursday that they’ve signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver River Cracraft, who has spent the last two seasons jumping back and forth from the active roster and the practice squad. However, he was waived on January 29 and was never picked back up.

Cracraft went undrafted in 2017 after a decent four-year career at Washington State. He was signed after the draft by the Denver Broncos and was on and off the roster for three seasons. After being waived by the Broncos, he signed with the Eagles practice squad but was never called up.

In his five-year career, the 27-year-old has appeared in 24 games, recording seven receptions for 85 yards. He also did some returning, averaging just 4.7 yards per punt return between Denver and San Francisco.

Cracraft joins his former head coach in Miami and will look for an opportunity to make the roster this summer for a team that has six wide receivers that are set to become free agents.

List

4 things to know about new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Recommended Stories