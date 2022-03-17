Dolphins to sign former 49ers WR Trent Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins have made it a point to attack some of the players and coaches who are familiar with new head coach Mike McDaniel’s style of football.

Thursday morning, the Dolphins added former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Sherfield, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move reunites him with McDaniel, but also with his wide receiver coach from San Francisco, Wes Welker.

Sherfield, 26, originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in 2018 out of Vanderbilt. In three seasons with Arizona, Sherfield recorded 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown. He then spent 2021 with the 49ers, bringing in another nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

He’s not a lock to make the roster, but this move does give Miami more competition for the bottom part of the wide receiver depth chart as well as another special teams option with Mack Hollins heading to Las Vegas.

