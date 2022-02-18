Dolphins sign former 49ers defensive end Daeshon Hall

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the more active teams in the early part of the offseason despite spending time putting their coaching staff together under head coach Mike McDaniel.

On Friday, the team announced that they had signed defensive Daeshon Hall, who had most recently spent time with McDaniel’s former team in San Francisco.

Hall was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017 after a decent four-year career at Texas A&M. He played in just one game with Carolina before being placed on injured reserve in October to end his rookie season. Hall was waived after just one season.

Since then, he’s bounced around from San Francisco to Houston to Philadelphia and to New York before winding up back in San Francisco. He appeared in just 12 games during that time and hasn’t stepped on the field during the regular season since 2019.

It’s unlikely that this will end up as a huge impact signing, but the 26-year-old could have a chance to fight for a spot when training camp comes around.

List