Dolphins sign five draft picks

The Dolphins have finally gotten some of this year's draft picks under contract.

The team announced the signing of five picks on Tuesday. Two of their seven picks — first-round defensive end Chop Robinson and second-round tackle Patrick Paul — remain unsigned.

Fourth-round running back Jaylen Warren was the highest pick to sign on Tuesday. He led FBS players with 7.4 yards per carry on his way to 1,013 yards and four touchdowns at Tennessee last season.

The Dolphins also signed fifth-round linebacker Mohamed Kamara, sixth-round safety Patrick McMorris, sixth-round wide receiver Malik Washington, and seventh-round wide receiver Tahj Washington.