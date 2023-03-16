Dolphins re-sign FB John Lovett

The Miami Dolphins are doing their best to keep a lot of their 2022 roster around for 2023.

According to JL Sports, the Dolphins are re-signing fullback John Lovett. This move comes just 24 hours after the team decided not to tender him, allowing the fullback to become an unrestricted free agent.

Despite Miami having Alec Ingold locked in as the starter, they’ve decided to give Lovett an opportunity to earn a spot, likely on the practice squad if Ingold remains healthy.

