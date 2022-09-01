Dolphins sign ex-Patriots special teamer Justin Bethel

Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami.

Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday.

Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during the 2019 NFL season. The 32-year-old appeared in a combined 44 regular season and playoff games, leading New England in special teams tackles during his two-and-a-half years with the team.

Miami's signing of Bethel comes shortly after the Patriots' signing of wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden was cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

The Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1 showdown is set for Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.