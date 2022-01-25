Dolphins sign ex-Patriots cornerback to future contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' secondary depth just got even thinner.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced the signing of cornerback D'Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract. Ross was one of 12 Patriots practice-squadders to not receive a future deal from the team on Monday.

Roster Move | We have signed defensive back Dâ€™Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2022

Ross, 25, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The New Mexico appeared in the final three games of the regular season and made his first NFL start in Week 18 vs. Miami.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Ross after the regular-season finale.

“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” he told reporters. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in. He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on his work ethic, his consistency and dependability on a daily basis.”

With J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty set to become unrestricted free agents, the Patriots' secondary is an area of concern heading into the offseason. New England did sign safety Adrian Phillips to a contract extension to keep him from hitting free agency, but there's still plenty of work to be done in the months ahead.