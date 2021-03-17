Dolphins to sign ex-Patriot Adam Butler

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is bringing another of his former Patriots to Miami.

Free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler will sign a two-year deal with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Butler was among the ex-Patriots the Dolphins were known to be interested in signing. Flores, the former Patriots defensive coordinator, spent three years coaching Butler in New England.

It’s the second time today the Dolphins added a former Patriots defender, having previously agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Coleman.

Other ex-Patriots the Dolphins have signed since Flores became Miami’s head coach have included Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts.

