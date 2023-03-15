Dolphins sign ex-Broncos WR Freddie Swain and TE Eric Saubert

The Miami Dolphins doubled up on former Denver Broncos pass catches on Wednesday.

First, the Dolphins claimed wide receiver Freddie Swain off waivers. Swain, 24, dressed for three games with the Broncos last season, catching four passes for 74 yards. He was waived by Denver on Tuesday.

After that, Miami agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Broncos tight end Eric Saubert. The 28-year-old tight end spent the last two seasons in Denver, primarily contributing on offense as a blocking tight end.

Saubert totaled 23 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in 34 games (10 starts) with the Broncos. The team chose to let Saubert walk in free agency this spring, replacing him with new addition Chris Manhertz.

Denver’s current tight ends are Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam and Manhertz. The team might add another budget TE (Eric Tomlinson is available, for example), and the Broncos will also have options in the NFL draft and undrafted free agency next month.

We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

