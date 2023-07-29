Dolphins to sign Eli Apple

One-on-one drills between receivers and cornerbacks just got a little more interesting at Dolphins training camp.

Miami is signing veteran corner Eli Apple to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Apple, who turns 28 next month, spent the last two seasons with Cincinnati, where he began a feud with receiver Tyreek Hill. While the beef started when Hill was on the Chiefs, it continued last year after Hill was traded to the Dolphins.

"Monday practice gone be fun," Hill posted on social media shortly after news broke of the signing.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Apple has bounced around to several different spots in his career. After playing two-plus seasons with the Giants, he was traded to the Saints midway through the 2018 season. He started 25 games for New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Panthers in 2020.

But Apple’s stint with Carolina was short, as he battled injuries and appeared in just two games before he was released in October.

Apple started 30 games for Cincinnati in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he recorded 49 total tackles and eight passes defensed in the regular season along with 18 tackles with one PD in three postseason games.

In 88 career games with 78 starts, Apple has recorded five interceptions, 51 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and seven fumble returns.

The Dolphins needed to add some depth at corner after Jalen Ramsey went down with a torn meniscus. He is expected to be out until December.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, free agents Fabian Moreau and Anthony Averett also worked out for Miami, with the club electing to go with Apple.