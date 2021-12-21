Dolphins sign Duke Johnson to active roster, don’t expect Will Fuller back this year

Running back Duke Johnson had a big day in Sunday’s win over the Jets and he earned himself a permanent spot on the team’s active roster on Monday.

Johnson had been elevated from the practice squad for the game and posted 22 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-24 victory. The Dolphins announced that they signed Johnson at the same time as they officially activated Phillip Lindsay from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed join Johnson and Lindsay as backfield options in Miami.

The Dolphins also activated wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from COVID reserve, but they don’t plan on getting Will Fuller back this season. Head coach Brian Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that Fuller suffered a setback with his fractured finger and is not expected to play again.

Fuller only appeared in two games after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine was signed to the active roster, safety Will Parks was waived, and cornerback Justin Coleman went on the COVID-19 reserve list to round out the day’s moves.

