Dolphins sign DT Justin Zimmer off of Bills practice squad

When the Miami Dolphins lost defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a season-ending injury in their Week 10 contest against the Cleveland Browns, they left a roster spot open.

On Wednesday, Miami filled that spot by signing defensive tackle Justin Zimmer off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Zimmer, 30, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2016, where he played with Zach Sieler. He was signed by the Bills but has bounced around to the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League before finding his way back to Buffalo in 2020.

In his career, Zimmer has played 21 games, recording 34 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. His most recent sack came in last year’s Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins when Buffalo won 35-0.

Per NFL rules, Zimmer must now be on Miami’s 53-man roster for at least three weeks. He’ll likely serve as depth in case the Dolphins lose another member of the defensive line.

