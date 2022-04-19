Dolphins re-sign DT Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work to keep most of their defensive players from 2021 on the roster for the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the organization announced that they re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones. Jones spent all of the 2021 season on Miami’s practice squad.

The former Ole Miss Rebel was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Dolphins. In his first season, he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster. Jones appeared in six games in his rookie season, recording two total tackles, one of which was for a loss.

Now, heading into his third professional season, Jones will likely be fighting for one of those depth spots again.

