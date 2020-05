The Dolphins continue to work through their 11-man draft class, signing another rookie.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Blake Ferguson signed his four-year contract.

The long snapper from LSU was their sixth-round pick, and their four pick to sign his deal.

They had previously signed fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley and fifth-rounders Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver.

