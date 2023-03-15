Dolphins to sign S DeShon Elliott

With the start of the league year officially underway, the Miami Dolphins can legally talk to players and agree to contracts.

Wednesday afternoon, the Dolphins addressed one of their needs, signing safety DeShon Elliott, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Elliott, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018 after a collegiate career at Texas. Following the completion of his rookie contract, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last offseason.

In 14 games in 2022, the former Longhorn recorded 96 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Elliott should fit in well in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme, which utilizes threw safeties frequently. He’ll likely take snaps that once belonged to Eric Rowe, as Elliott will take the field alongside Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

