Dolphins sign DB Verone McKinley III to practice squad, release DB Joshua Kalu

While the Miami Dolphins season is underway, that hasn’t stopped general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel from tinkering with the group that they have in the building.

Last week, they released safety Verone McKinley III from the active roster to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand from their practice squad. It was also reported earlier on Tuesday that they’ve agreed to sign defensive lineman Bryon Cowart to fill their open practice squad spot.

Now, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have brought McKinley back to the practice squad. However, Miami didn’t have an open spot, so they are releasing defensive back Joshua Kalu.

Kalu, 28, signed with Miami’s practice squad following the roster cuts at the end of the preseason.

