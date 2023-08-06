Dolphins to sign DB Parry Nickerson

The Dolphins are adding some help to a secondary that is currently missing cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are set to sign defensive back Parry Nickerson.

The Dolphins are Nickerson's sixth team since entering the league as a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018. He was traded to the Seahawks before his second season and then signed with the Jaguars after being released. He moved on to the Packers in 2020 and then the Vikings for the last two seasons, although he never played in any regular season games for Minnesota last season.

Nickerson has 21 tackles and one pass defensed in 21 career games.