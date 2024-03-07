Dolphins sign Daviyon Nixon

The Dolphins added a defensive lineman to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Daviyon Nixon. No terms of the deal were announced.

Nixon was a Panthers fifth-round pick in 2021 after playing at Iowa. He had 15 tackles and a half-sack in 14 games over his first two seasons, but was waived in December 2022. He caught on with the Seahawks for a brief period and spent all of 2023 out of the league.

The Dolphins did not tag Christian Wilkins and they also have Raekwon Davis and Da'Shawn Hand set for free agency. They also signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack this week.