The Dolphins signed offensive lineman Cole Banwart, the team announced Saturday.

Banwart, 24, went undrafted in 2021 and signed a rookie free agent deal with the Titans. Tennessee waived him Sept. 9.

He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad and then the Vikings’ practice squad last season.

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Ty Clary with a failed physical in a corresponding move. Clary recently signed after going undrafted last month.

Dolphins sign Cole Banwart, cut Ty Clary with failed physical originally appeared on Pro Football Talk