Dolphins sign Chris Streveler

The Dolphins have added another quarterback to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of Chris Streveler on Tuesday. He’ll be on their 90-man roster when the new league year gets underway next month.

Streveler was undrafted out of South Dakota in 2018 and spent his first two professional season with Winnipeg in the CFL. He ran for 22 touchdowns over two seasons and helped the team win the 2019 Grey Cup before signing with the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season.

Streveler appeared in seven games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He was 17-of-25 for 141 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while running seven times for 21 yards. The Cardinals waived him last November and he spent the rest of the year on Baltimore’s practice squad.

