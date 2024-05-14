Dolphins sign CB Jason Maitre after rookie minicamp tryout

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Jason Maitre to their roster after the Wisconsin alum impressed at the team’s rookie minicamp, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Among the more than two dozen players who participated in the minicamp on a three-day tryout contract, Maitre joins offensive lineman Ireland Brown as the only two players (so far) who have reportedly turned their auditions into spots on the roster.

Just like Brown, Maitre began his collegiate career at Boston College and transferred elsewhere. The defensive back left as a grade transfer after the 2022 season and landed at Wisconsin where he played slot cornerback in the Badgers defense. Prior to his departure, Maitre mostly played safety in his last two seasons at Boston College.

According to PFF, the 5’10, 181-pound cornerback didn’t allow any touchdowns in coverage during his time at Wisconsin. He finished the 2023 season with one interception, one tackle for loss, and three pass breakups.

