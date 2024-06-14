Dolphins to sign DE Calais Campbell, acquiring one of NFL’s and Miami’s best

The Miami Dolphins, seeking pass-rushing help on the defensive line, will get a noteworthy boost by signing defensive end Calais Campbell, bringing home a University of Miami Hurricane and one of the NFL’s most-respected players, the Sun Sentinel has confirmed.

NFL Network first reported the Campbell acquisition.

In the last three seasons, Campbell has made 45 starts in 46 games, totaling 13.5 sacks for Baltimore (2021-22) and Atlanta (2023).

The Dolphins would likely look for Campbell, arguably a Hall of Fame player with 105.5 career sacks, to be a rotational player for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was Campbell’s defensive line coach in Baltimore during the 2021-22 seasons.

However, Campbell could also be considered a starter entering training camp in late July.

Campbell will join edge rushers Shaq Barrett and Chop Robinson, the rookie first-round pick, to contend to become the starters early in the season as eventual starters Bradley Chubb (knee) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) recover from injuries.

The affable 37-year-old Campbell, a 16-year veteran who won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2019, is a member of the NFL’s 2010s All Decade Team.

Campbell, a native of Denver, is also a three-time All Pro (first team in 2017, second team in 2014 and 2016) and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

There’s no limitation on how the Dolphins could use Campbell (6-8, 282), despite his age, due to his size and athleticism.

In the seven-season stretch between 2014 and 2020, Campbell was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Campbell would also provide a measure of winning playoff experience to a team that is seeking its first playoff victory since 2000.

The Dolphins have been active in the last few days signing Robinson earlier Thursday, and signing offensive tackle Patrick Paul, their second-round pick, and veteran safety Marcus Maye earlier this week.