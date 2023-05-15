Dolphins to sign Bryce Thompson

The Dolphins are adding some depth to their backend.

Miami is signing defensive back Bryce Thompson, according to multiple reports.

Thompson appeared in eight games over the last two years for the Saints, with his snaps mainly coming on special teams. He then also played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Thompson first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2021. He was on the field for 69 special teams snaps and six defensive snaps in 2022.

