The Dolphins have brought back one of their free agents.

Miami announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Benito Jones has re-signed with the team.

Jones initially joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in six games as a rookie, putting up two tackles with one for loss. He was on the field for 48 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

Jones spent the 2021 season on Miami’s practice squad and did not play in a game.

Dolphins re-sign Benito Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk